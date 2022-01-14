Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $120.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.95. 4,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,499. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Brunswick by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.