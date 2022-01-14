Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 3,154 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

INTC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,320,560. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $225.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.