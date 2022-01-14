Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.09. 26,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,794. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

