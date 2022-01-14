Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.67.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $516.96. 120,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,730. The company has a market cap of $228.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $618.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

