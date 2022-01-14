Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $44,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 49,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,894. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

