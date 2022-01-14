Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $317.70 Million in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,702,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,696,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 9.04% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $160,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,901. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.39 and a 52-week high of $35.39.

