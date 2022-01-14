Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 1.20% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $28,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,626. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.62. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $56.82.

