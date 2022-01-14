Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Shares of BLDR opened at $80.58 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

