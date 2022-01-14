Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bumble from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.94.

BMBL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.75. 17,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,437. Bumble has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $84.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.53 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

