Bunicorn Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $141,035.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00063238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.23 or 0.07579060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,012.34 or 0.99929612 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00068415 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

