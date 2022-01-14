Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.58.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.1458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

