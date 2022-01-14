Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $790.09

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 790.09 ($10.72) and traded as low as GBX 730.50 ($9.92). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 736 ($9.99), with a volume of 525,694 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.13) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -46.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 777.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 790.09.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

