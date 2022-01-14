Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BZZUY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($26.14) to €22.00 ($25.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY opened at $10.81 on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

