Bytecoin (BCN) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $44.03 million and approximately $30,032.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.89 or 0.00524125 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

