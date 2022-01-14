ByteNext (BNU) Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $10,914.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00063029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00074951 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.55 or 0.07626262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.66 or 0.99898646 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00067354 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

