Bytom (BTM) Reaches Market Cap of $56.79 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $56.79 million and $2.77 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.59 or 0.00324237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000894 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003950 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,727,526,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,721,169 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

