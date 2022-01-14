Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Up 355.8% in December

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 355.8% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 82,483 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 818,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 736,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 479,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 124,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 60,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CPZ opened at 20.65 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 17.15 and a 1 year high of 21.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of 20.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

