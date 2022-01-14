Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Set at C$2.25 by Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) received a C$2.25 price target from Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 287.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CXB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

