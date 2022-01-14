Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 168 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,805 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,189,000 after acquiring an additional 780,864 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $63.64 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.