Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $360,000 Investment in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,836 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $6,793,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 616,060 shares of company stock worth $30,091,295.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATH. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

