Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UWM. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of UWM opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

