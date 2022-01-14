Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.