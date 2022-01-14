Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $1,758,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $168.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.28. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.29.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

