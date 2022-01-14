Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on T. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 target price (down from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.31.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.67. The stock has a market cap of C$40.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.29. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$24.93 and a 12 month high of C$30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 131.81%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

