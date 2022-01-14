Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Thor Explorations (LON:THX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

LON THX opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Monday. Thor Explorations has a one year low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 22.70 ($0.31). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

