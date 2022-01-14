Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$67.50 to C$80.00. Approximately 172,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,528,639 shares.The stock last traded at $51.77 and had previously closed at $50.27.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,761 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after buying an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,561,000 after purchasing an additional 559,574 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after purchasing an additional 654,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

