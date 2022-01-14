Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$69.00 at Bank of America

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.38.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$62.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.85. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$28.67 and a 52 week high of C$63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The company has a market cap of C$74.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.82, for a total transaction of C$2,891,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,845,982.83. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.16 per share, with a total value of C$419,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 117,183 shares in the company, valued at C$5,174,801.28. Insiders sold 287,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,541,356 over the last quarter.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

