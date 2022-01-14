Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Lincoln National by 17.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Lincoln National by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,695,000 after acquiring an additional 83,552 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in Lincoln National by 22.2% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.08. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

