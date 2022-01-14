Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $591,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 55.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 59,829 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 535,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,445,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

In related news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACGL opened at $46.74 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.