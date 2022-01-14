Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $749,000 Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 74,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 188,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 85,160 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,398,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 50,061 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

