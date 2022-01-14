Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $79.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

