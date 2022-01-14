Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 135,112 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,112 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,830,000 after buying an additional 246,487 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

MFC stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

