Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cano Health Inc. is a value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities. It provides health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care and high-risk and complex care management. Cano Health Inc., formerly known as Jaws Acquisition Corp., is based in MIAMI. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Cano Health stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cano Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 227,067 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

