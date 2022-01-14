Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 105.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after buying an additional 133,334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

NYSE COF opened at $158.16 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

