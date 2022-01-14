Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded by Edward Jones to “Buy”

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.46.

Shares of COF stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,969. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.34. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Capital One Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after acquiring an additional 133,334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

