Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

CPLP opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $302.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.