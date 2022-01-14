Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Shares of CSTR opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $484.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth $274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.