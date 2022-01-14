Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.83

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.62. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 13,342 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of -2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

