Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cardinal Health’s stiff competition and customer concentration are primary concerns. The company’s lower-than-expected earnings in first-quarter fiscal 2022 is worrying. Year-over-year fall in profit at the Medical arm in the quarter is disappointing. Contraction in gross margin is a woe. Customer concentration is another headwind. Over the past six months, Cardinal Health has underperformed its industry. Yet, diversified product portfolio and long-term supply agreements augur well. Cardinal Health saw revenue growth in both its Pharmaceutical and Medical arms in the quarter. Recent tie-ups also bode well. Announcement and extension of agreements and collaborations are primary highlights in the quarter. A strong solvency position is added plus. The company’s revenues in the fiscal first quarter were better than expected.”

CAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

