Carlisle Companies Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.85 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

CSL opened at $242.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $250.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,167,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after acquiring an additional 143,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after buying an additional 393,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

