Casper 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.83 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. Casper has a market cap of $357.09 million and $10.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00062897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00075541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.51 or 0.07660161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,799.36 or 0.99333169 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00068333 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,601,261,248 coins and its circulating supply is 3,046,315,273 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

