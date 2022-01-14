Caspian (CSP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,435.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Caspian has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $1,435.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Caspian has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00058756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

