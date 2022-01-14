Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. 1,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,371. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.10 million, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $157,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,952. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after buying an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,823,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after acquiring an additional 328,162 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 95.4% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 265,126 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 447.1% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 175,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

