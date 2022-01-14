Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.85 Per Share

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $120.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.40.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,871,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after buying an additional 434,077 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,158,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,247,000 after buying an additional 279,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after purchasing an additional 279,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

