CDK Global, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

CDK Global has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CDK Global to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of CDK opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.30. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

