CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $194.05 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

