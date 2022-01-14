Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.40.

CE stock opened at $173.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a one year low of $115.42 and a one year high of $176.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.42 and its 200 day moving average is $159.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celanese will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Celanese by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Celanese by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Celanese by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Celanese by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after buying an additional 94,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

