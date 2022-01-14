Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Up 689.3% in December

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a growth of 689.3% from the December 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

