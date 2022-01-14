Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$20.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. ATB Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cenovus Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 293,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $14.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0282 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,494,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after buying an additional 4,168,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 604,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 191,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

