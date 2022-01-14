Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

OTCMKTS CJPRY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. 99,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.27. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.